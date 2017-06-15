Trump: Russia investigation a witch hunt

For months, President Trump has been obsessed -- publicly and privately -- with clearing his name in relation to the ongoing investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election and potential collusion with members of his campaign. CNN's Sara Murray reports.
For months, President Trump has been obsessed -- publicly and privately -- with clearing his name in relation to the ongoing investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election and potential collusion with members of his campaign. CNN's Sara Murray reports.