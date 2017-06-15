Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 14: U.S. President Donald Trump leaves after delivering brief remarks in the Diplomatic Room following a shooting that injured a member of Congress and law enforcement officers at the White House June 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump announced that the suspected gunman, 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois, was killed in the attack. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 14: U.S. President Donald Trump leaves after delivering brief remarks in the Diplomatic Room following a shooting that injured a member of Congress and law enforcement officers at the White House June 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump announced that the suspected gunman, 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois, was killed in the attack. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: Russia investigation a witch hunt

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: Russia investigation a witch hunt

For months, President Trump has been obsessed -- publicly and privately -- with clearing his name in relation to the ongoing investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election and potential collusion with members of his campaign. CNN's Sara Murray reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump: Russia investigation a witch hunt

The Lead

For months, President Trump has been obsessed -- publicly and privately -- with clearing his name in relation to the ongoing investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election and potential collusion with members of his campaign. CNN's Sara Murray reports.
Source: CNN