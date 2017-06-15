Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Shooting victim: I was hit and ran for my life
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Shooting victim: I was hit and ran for my life
Congressional staffer Zach Barth was shot in the leg during the Republican baseball practice when a gunman opened fire. He describes his experience to CNN.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Shooting victim: I was hit and ran for my life
Model X: Safest SUV ever tested
Tricked-out toy cars help disabled kids cruise
The mystery of disappearing Chinese tycoons
Happy Birthday! The gif turns 30
United employee shoves elderly man
Colbert slams Sessions' know nothing approach
McDonald's is using Snapchat to find employees
When Sears sold cars
Maryland, DC file suit against Trump
Late night riffs on odd Cabinet meeting
Trump-like 'Julius Caesar' loses sponsors
Critics abound for Kelly interview with Jones
Watch rock turn into steel at 3,000 degrees
Uber CEO Kalanick takes leave of absence
Timeline: The rise and fall of Yahoo
See More
Shooting victim: I was hit and ran for my life
New Day
Congressional staffer Zach Barth was shot in the leg during the Republican baseball practice when a gunman opened fire. He describes his experience to CNN.
Source: CNN