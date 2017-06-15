Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Southern Baptists condemn Alt-Right
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Southern Baptists condemn Alt-Right
In Phoenix, the Southern Baptist Convention pass a resolution condemning Alt-Right white supremacy during a dramatic session.
Source: CNN
Top News (10 Videos)
Southern Baptists condemn Alt-Right
Timeline of GOP baseball shooting
United employee shoves elderly man
Witnesses describe horror of London fire
San Francisco PD: Shooter kills 3, then himself
Video shows Warmbier carried off plane
Sessions' testimony in 2 minutes
Washington Post: Mueller investigating Trump
Toobin on Trump investigation: I told you so
Body camera videos shows fatal police shooting
See More
Southern Baptists condemn Alt-Right
In Phoenix, the Southern Baptist Convention pass a resolution condemning Alt-Right white supremacy during a dramatic session.
Source: CNN