Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Nancy Pelosi Republican shooting scalise _00001211
Nancy Pelosi Republican shooting scalise _00001211

    JUST WATCHED

    Pelosi: Republican comments are outrageous

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Pelosi: Republican comments are outrageous

Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) responds to some Republicans saying vitriolic rhetoric from the left is to blame for the shooting of Republicans at a baseball practice.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Pelosi: Republican comments are outrageous

Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) responds to some Republicans saying vitriolic rhetoric from the left is to blame for the shooting of Republicans at a baseball practice.
Source: CNN