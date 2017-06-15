Breaking News
Pelosi chokes up over congressional shooting
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) chokes up as she calls for prayers for Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) and others who were injured after a gunman opened fire at a Republican baseball practice.
Source: CNN
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) chokes up as she calls for prayers for Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) and others who were injured after a gunman opened fire at a Republican baseball practice.
