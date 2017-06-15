Breaking News

    Schiff wants House to launch probe into Trump

Rep. Adam Schiff, ranking member of the House intelligence committee, said he wants the House to investigate President Donald Trump for obstruction of justice.
Rep. Adam Schiff, ranking member of the House intelligence committee, said he wants the House to investigate President Donald Trump for obstruction of justice.
