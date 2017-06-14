Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Rep. Williams' tearful thank you to police

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Rep. Williams' tearful thank you to police

Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) praises the Capitol Police officers who intervened when a gunman opened fire on him and other Republican lawmakers at a baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.
Source: CNN

Shooting at congressional baseball practice (15 Videos)

See More

Rep. Williams' tearful thank you to police

Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) praises the Capitol Police officers who intervened when a gunman opened fire on him and other Republican lawmakers at a baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.
Source: CNN