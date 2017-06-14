Breaking News

FBI Director Robert Mueller speaks during a news conference at the FBI headquarters June 25, 2008, in Washington, DC. The news conference was to mark the 5th anniversary of Innocence Lost initiative.
    Mueller meets with Senate intelligence chairs

CNN's Manu Raju reports that Robert Mueller, the man appointed to lead the investigation into Russia meddling into the 2016 US election, met with the chairmen of the Senate Intelligence Committee.
