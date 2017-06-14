Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

bernie sanders sickened congressional baseball shooting sot_00010319
bernie sanders sickened congressional baseball shooting sot_00010319

    JUST WATCHED

    Bernie Sanders on shooting: I am sickened

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Bernie Sanders on shooting: I am sickened

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) responds to the shooting at a routine GOP congressional baseball practice that wounded a top Republican lawmaker and a congressional aide.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Bernie Sanders on shooting: I am sickened

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) responds to the shooting at a routine GOP congressional baseball practice that wounded a top Republican lawmaker and a congressional aide.
Source: CNN