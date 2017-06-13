Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Sessions: Rumor is 'appalling and detestable'
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Sessions: Rumor is 'appalling and detestable'
During a Senate intelligence hearing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions condemned the suggestion he had inappropriate meetings with the Russian ambassador.
Source: CNN
Sessions to Testify before Senate Panel (8 Videos)
Sessions: Rumor is 'appalling and detestable'
Sessions explains reason for recusal in probe
Sessions: I've had no meetings with Russians
The 8 words that got Jeff Sessions into trouble
Sessions defends his honor at hearing
Sessions: I can't claim executive privilege
Sessions: This is what happened
Sessions: I recommended Comey's removal
See More
Sessions: Rumor is 'appalling and detestable'
During a Senate intelligence hearing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions condemned the suggestion he had inappropriate meetings with the Russian ambassador.
Source: CNN