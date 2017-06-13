Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies during a US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, June 13, 2017. US Attorney General Jeff Sessions vehemently denied Tuesday that he colluded with an alleged Russian bid to tilt the 2016 presidential election in Donald Trump's favor.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies during a US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, June 13, 2017. US Attorney General Jeff Sessions vehemently denied Tuesday that he colluded with an alleged Russian bid to tilt the 2016 presidential election in Donald Trump's favor.

    JUST WATCHED

    Jeff Sessions' memory isn't great

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Jeff Sessions' memory isn't great

During his Senate intelligence committee hearing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions couldn't seem to remember a lot of things.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Jeff Sessions' memory isn't great

During his Senate intelligence committee hearing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions couldn't seem to remember a lot of things.
Source: CNN