    Rosenstein won't say who asked for Comey memo

During a House committee hearing, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein declined to say who asked him to write the letter recommending the firing of FBI Director James Comey because it could fall within the scope of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.
