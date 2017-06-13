Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

FBI Director Robert Mueller following a farewell ceremony in his honor at the Department of Justice on August 1, 2013.
FBI Director Robert Mueller following a farewell ceremony in his honor at the Department of Justice on August 1, 2013.

    JUST WATCHED

    Special counsel members donated to Dems

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Special counsel members donated to Dems

Four members of the legal team known to have been hired so far by special counsel Robert Mueller to handle the Russia investigation have given political donations almost exclusively to Democrats, according to a CNN analysis of Federal Election Commission records.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Special counsel members donated to Dems

Anderson Cooper 360

Four members of the legal team known to have been hired so far by special counsel Robert Mueller to handle the Russia investigation have given political donations almost exclusively to Democrats, according to a CNN analysis of Federal Election Commission records.
Source: CNN