Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies during a US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, June 13, 2017.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies during a US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, June 13, 2017.

    JUST WATCHED

    Sessions' testimony in 2 minutes

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sessions' testimony in 2 minutes

Here's a 2 minute recap of Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate intelligence committee.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Sessions' testimony in 2 minutes

Here's a 2 minute recap of Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate intelligence committee.
Source: CNN