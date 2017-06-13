Breaking News

    Sessions: I've had no meetings with Russians

Sessions: I've had no meetings with Russians

Attorney General Jeff Sessions gives an opening statement before the Senate Intelligence Committee, saying he did not have any meetings or contacts with Russian officials.
