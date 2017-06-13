Breaking News

    Sessions: Following policy is not stonewalling

Attorney General Jeff Sessions delivers a heated response to a question from Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) concerning the FBI investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
Source: CNN

