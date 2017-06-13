Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 13: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is sworn-in before testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill June 13, 2017 in Washington, DC. Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation because of his work for the Trump campaign and was later discovered to have had contact with the Russian ambassador last year despite testifying to the contrary during his confirmation hearing. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 13: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is sworn-in before testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill June 13, 2017 in Washington, DC. Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation because of his work for the Trump campaign and was later discovered to have had contact with the Russian ambassador last year despite testifying to the contrary during his confirmation hearing. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Sessions: I can't claim executive privilege

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sessions: I can't claim executive privilege

Testifying before the Senate intel committee, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he has no power to claim executive privilege.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Sessions: I can't claim executive privilege

Testifying before the Senate intel committee, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he has no power to claim executive privilege.
Source: CNN