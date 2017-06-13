Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Senator: You're impeding this investigation

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Senator: You're impeding this investigation

Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) shows frustration with Attorney General Jeff Sessions' repeated refusal to answer several questions regarding conversations with President Trump.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Senator: You're impeding this investigation

Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) shows frustration with Attorney General Jeff Sessions' repeated refusal to answer several questions regarding conversations with President Trump.
Source: CNN