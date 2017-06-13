Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Donald Trump with Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump on the set of The Celebrity Apprentice in 2009.
Donald Trump with Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump on the set of The Celebrity Apprentice in 2009.

    JUST WATCHED

    'Apprentice' advice for the presidency

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

'Apprentice' advice for the presidency

During the first season of "The Apprentice," Donald Trump doled out wisdom for viewers at home. That same advice can be applied to his job as President.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

'Apprentice' advice for the presidency

During the first season of "The Apprentice," Donald Trump doled out wisdom for viewers at home. That same advice can be applied to his job as President.
Source: CNN