Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Collins: Firing Mueller would be a 'disaster'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Collins: Firing Mueller would be a 'disaster'

Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) says it would be a "political disaster" if President Trump attempts to fire special counsel Robert Mueller.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Collins: Firing Mueller would be a 'disaster'

New Day

Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) says it would be a "political disaster" if President Trump attempts to fire special counsel Robert Mueller.
Source: CNN