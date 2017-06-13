Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
AG Sessions asked if he likes the Bourne films
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
AG Sessions asked if he likes the Bourne films
Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions if he likes spy fiction films like the ones featuring Jason Bourne and James Bond.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
AG Sessions asked if he likes the Bourne films
McDonald's is using Snapchat to find employees
When Sears sold cars
Maryland, DC file suit against Trump
Late night riffs on odd Cabinet meeting
Trump-like 'Julius Caesar' loses sponsors
Critics abound for Kelly interview with Jones
Watch rock turn into steel at 3,000 degrees
Uber CEO Kalanick takes leave of absence
Timeline: The rise and fall of Yahoo
The trade deficit: Does it really matter?
Why tax reform is so hard
How the Federal Reserve works
Jeff Immelt steps down as General Electric CEO
What happens when you win the lottery?
PGA of America CEO wants golf to be inclusive
See More
AG Sessions asked if he likes the Bourne films
Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions if he likes spy fiction films like the ones featuring Jason Bourne and James Bond.
Source: CNN