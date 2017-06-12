Breaking News

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump arrive at the White House on Sunday, June 11, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
    Melania Trump moves into the White House

First lady Melania Trump tweeted "moving day," signaling her move into the White House four months after the President was sworn into office.
Source: CNN

