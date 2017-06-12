Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    California challenges Trump's agenda

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

California challenges Trump's agenda

The state of California has emerged as one of the leading challengers to President Trump's political agenda. CNN's Kyung Lah reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

California challenges Trump's agenda

New Day

The state of California has emerged as one of the leading challengers to President Trump's political agenda. CNN's Kyung Lah reports.
Source: CNN