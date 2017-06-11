Feinstein: I believe Comey over Trump

Senate Judiciary Committee member Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) says she believes former FBI Director James Comey's testimony that President Donald Trump asked Comey to drop the Michael Flynn investigation. Trump denies Comey's version of events. CNN's Brianna Keilar has more.
