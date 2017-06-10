Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Jon Ossoff and Karen Handel
Jon Ossoff and Karen Handel

    JUST WATCHED

    Chaos in Washington shakes up Georgia election

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Chaos in Washington shakes up Georgia election

The turmoil in Washington is being felt in the special election for Georgia's 6th Congressional District that has been reliably Republican. CNN's Nick Valencia reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Chaos in Washington shakes up Georgia election

Newsroom

The turmoil in Washington is being felt in the special election for Georgia's 6th Congressional District that has been reliably Republican. CNN's Nick Valencia reports.
Source: CNN