Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

U.S. President Donald Trump departs the White House June 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump is scheduled to travel to Cincinnati today to address his administration's infrastructure plan.
U.S. President Donald Trump departs the White House June 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump is scheduled to travel to Cincinnati today to address his administration's infrastructure plan.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump has a history of teasing information

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump has a history of teasing information

During a news conference at the Rose Garden, Donald Trump said the media will know more about the so-called "tapes" between him and James Comey soon. CNN's Athena Jones reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump has a history of teasing information

Newsroom

During a news conference at the Rose Garden, Donald Trump said the media will know more about the so-called "tapes" between him and James Comey soon. CNN's Athena Jones reports.
Source: CNN