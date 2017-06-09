Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Rep. Swalwell: Trump performance was clownish

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Rep. Swalwell: Trump performance was clownish

Rep. Eric Swalwell said President Trump gave a "clownish performance" in the press conference with the Romanian president.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Rep. Swalwell: Trump performance was clownish

The Lead

Rep. Eric Swalwell said President Trump gave a "clownish performance" in the press conference with the Romanian president.
Source: CNN