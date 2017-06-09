Breaking News

    Dem: Trump's speech clownish, unpresidential

Dem: Trump's speech clownish, unpresidential

Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) told CNN's Jim Sciutto that President Trump is behaving like a clownish reality TV star.
Source: CNN

