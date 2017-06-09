Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill June 8, 2017 in Washington, DC. Comey said that President Donald Trump pressured him to drop the FBI's investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and demanded Comey's loyalty during the one-on-one meetings he had with president.
Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill June 8, 2017 in Washington, DC. Comey said that President Donald Trump pressured him to drop the FBI's investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and demanded Comey's loyalty during the one-on-one meetings he had with president.

    JUST WATCHED

    Comey testimony lights up Twitter

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Comey testimony lights up Twitter

Throughout the day, prominent Twitter users reacted to fired FBI Director James Comey's testimony in real time.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Comey testimony lights up Twitter

Throughout the day, prominent Twitter users reacted to fired FBI Director James Comey's testimony in real time.
Source: CNN