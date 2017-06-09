Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump: I'm 100% willing to go under oath
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump: I'm 100% willing to go under oath
President Trump said he is willing to be questioned under oath about his conversations with fired FBI Director James Comey during a joint press conference with Romanian President Iohannis.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Trump: I'm 100% willing to go under oath
What the UK election means for the economy
Can $300 vibrating yoga pants improve your form?
5 stunning stats about Adidas
Controversial Dodd-Frank rule explained
North Korea's cyber wars
GE factory jobs move from Wisconsin to Canada
Singer shocks judges, gets 'golden buzzer'
Trump falls far behind in filling top posts
Trevor Noah: Did God quit his day job?
Trump wants to privatize air traffic control
Watch out, Echo: Apple unveils HomePod speaker
Karaoke on the go in China
Apple unveils updated iMac Pro, macOS
CEOs to Trump: You're wrong on climate change
Trump economic climate change claims debunked
See More
Trump: I'm 100% willing to go under oath
President Trump said he is willing to be questioned under oath about his conversations with fired FBI Director James Comey during a joint press conference with Romanian President Iohannis.
Source: CNN