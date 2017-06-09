Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Elaine Chao opens up about not having children

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Elaine Chao opens up about not having children

The first Asian-American woman in the presidential Cabinet discusses trade-offs in her life.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Elaine Chao opens up about not having children

The first Asian-American woman in the presidential Cabinet discusses trade-offs in her life.
Source: CNN