    Comey quotes Henry II: 'Will no one rid me of this meddlesome priest?'

Comey quotes Henry II: 'Will no one rid me of this meddlesome priest?'

James Comey pulled a line out of the history books in his public Senate intelligence committee hearing, quoting a line attributed to Henry II, the king of England.
