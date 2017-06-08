Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Comey attack ad may have fact issues
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Comey attack ad may have fact issues
A pro-Trump super PAC has launched a new ad attacking former FBI Director James Comey, including linking him to a 650% increase in terror attacks worldwide.
Source: CNN
James Comey hearing (6 Videos)
Comey attack ad may have fact issues
James Comey, star witness
Seven infamous Congressional hearing moments
When Trump praised Comey and the FBI
Trump and Comey's ups and downs
Who is James Comey?
See More
Comey attack ad may have fact issues
New Day
A pro-Trump super PAC has launched a new ad attacking former FBI Director James Comey, including linking him to a 650% increase in terror attacks worldwide.
Source: CNN