WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 3: Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, James Comey testifies in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee during an oversight hearing on the FBI on Capitol Hill May 3, 2017 in Washington, DC. Comey is expected to answer questions about Russian involvement into the 2016 presidential election. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)
    Comey: AG may have met ambassador a third time

Former FBI Director James Comey told senators in a closed hearing this afternoon that Attorney General Jeff Sessions may have had a third interaction with Russia's ambassador to the US, according to people familiar with the briefing. CNN's Jim Sciutto reports.
Source: CNN

