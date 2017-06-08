Breaking News

Former FBI director James Comey takes his seat at the beginning of the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington.
    GOP downplays obstruction charges

GOP downplays obstruction charges

While questioning James Comey, Republicans downplayed the importance of the Oval Office meeting where Pres. Trump 'hoped' for an end to the investigation.
