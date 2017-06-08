Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump lawyer contradicts Comey on Flynn

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump lawyer contradicts Comey on Flynn

Marc Kasowitz, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, says the president never asked former FBI Director James Comey to stop the probe into Gen. Michael Flynn.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump lawyer contradicts Comey on Flynn

Marc Kasowitz, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, says the president never asked former FBI Director James Comey to stop the probe into Gen. Michael Flynn.
Source: CNN