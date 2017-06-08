Breaking News

    Trump lawyer: Comey testimony vindicates Trump

Trump lawyer: Comey testimony vindicates Trump

Marc Kasowitz, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, says that James Comey's testimony made clear that Trump never sought to impede the Russia investigation.
Source: CNN

