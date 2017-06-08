Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Comey on Russia: They are coming after America
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Comey on Russia: They are coming after America
Former FBI Director James Comey says the reason that the Russian's interference in the US election is a big deal is because they were trying to undermine everything America stood for.
Source: CNN
James Comey hearing (18 Videos)
Comey on Russia: They are coming after America
James Comey: Lordy, I hope there are tapes
Comey: I took notes because Trump might lie
Comey disputes Trump statements
Senator to Comey: It's not a crime to hope
Comey: I asked friend to leak memo content
Rubio to Comey: Why no pro-Trump leak?
Comey: I need Americans to know this truth ...
Comey: Shifting explanations confused me
Comey: Trump admin lied about me, FBI
Who is James Comey?
Comey attack ad may have fact issues
James Comey, star witness
Seven infamous Congressional hearing moments
When Trump praised Comey and the FBI
Trump and Comey's ups and downs
Comey called out Trump untruths over and over
Comey: Lynch request gave me queasy feeling
See More
Comey on Russia: They are coming after America
Former FBI Director James Comey says the reason that the Russian's interference in the US election is a big deal is because they were trying to undermine everything America stood for.
Source: CNN