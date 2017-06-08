Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Comey: I need Americans to know this truth ...
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Comey: I need Americans to know this truth ...
Former FBI Director James Comey skips a readout of his opening statement released online a day before and begins with details of his firing.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Comey: I need Americans to know this truth ...
North Korea's cyber wars
GE factory jobs move from Wisconsin to Canada
Singer shocks judges, gets 'golden buzzer'
Trump falls far behind in filling top posts
Trevor Noah: Did God quit his day job?
Trump wants to privatize air traffic control
Watch out, Echo: Apple unveils HomePod speaker
Karaoke on the go in China
Apple unveils updated iMac Pro, macOS
CEOs to Trump: You're wrong on climate change
Trump economic climate change claims debunked
Apple taking on Venmo, Boomerang with iOS 11
What Trump has said on bringing back coal jobs
Late night mocks Trump's decision
5 stunning stats about Under Armour
See More
Comey: I need Americans to know this truth ...
Newsroom
Former FBI Director James Comey skips a readout of his opening statement released online a day before and begins with details of his firing.
Source: CNN