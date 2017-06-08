Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Former FBI Director James Comey arrives to testify during a US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington,DC, June 8, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
Former FBI Director James Comey arrives to testify during a US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington,DC, June 8, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Comey: I took notes because Trump might lie

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Comey: I took notes because Trump might lie

James Comey explains to the Senate Intelligence Committee why he decided to immediately document his January 6, 2017 meeting with the President at Trump Tower.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Comey: I took notes because Trump might lie

Newsroom

James Comey explains to the Senate Intelligence Committee why he decided to immediately document his January 6, 2017 meeting with the President at Trump Tower.
Source: CNN