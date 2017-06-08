Breaking News

Former FBI director James Comey takes his seat at the beginning of the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington.
    Comey: Trump admin lied about me, FBI

Former FBI Director James Comey says that the Trump administration lied when explaining their reasoning behind his firing.
