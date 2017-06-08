Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Over and over Comey says Trump statements weren't true
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Over and over Comey says Trump statements weren't true
In a Senate hearing, Former FBI Director James Comey repeatedly said that President Trump and his administration have been untruthful.
Source: CNN
James Comey hearing (19 Videos)
Over and over Comey says Trump statements weren't true
Trump lawyer responds to Comey (full remarks)
Comey: Lynch request gave me queasy feeling
Comey: Nobody tells the US what to think
James Comey: Lordy, I hope there are tapes
Comey: I took notes because Trump might lie
Comey disputes Trump statements
Senator to Comey: It's not a crime to hope
Comey: I asked friend to leak memo content
Rubio to Comey: Why no pro-Trump leak?
Comey: I need Americans to know this truth ...
Comey: Shifting explanations confused me
Comey: Trump admin lied about me, FBI
Who is James Comey?
Comey attack ad may have fact issues
James Comey, star witness
Seven infamous Congressional hearing moments
When Trump praised Comey and the FBI
Trump and Comey's ups and downs
See More
Over and over Comey says Trump statements weren't true
In a Senate hearing, Former FBI Director James Comey repeatedly said that President Trump and his administration have been untruthful.
Source: CNN