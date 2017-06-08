Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Comey called out Trump untruths multiple times
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Comey called out Trump untruths multiple times
In a Senate hearing, Former FBI Director James Comey repeatedly said that President Trump and his administration have been untruthful.
Source: CNN
James Comey to testify today (10 Videos)
Comey called out Trump untruths multiple times
Senator to Comey: It's not a crime to hope
James Comey: Lordy, I hope there are tapes
Comey: President Trump 'chose to defame me'
Comey: I took notes because Trump might lie
Comey: Shifting explanations confused me
Comey: I need Americans to know this truth ...
Comey: No doubt Russians interfered
Comey disputes Trump statements
Cornyn to Comey: Did firing stop investigation?
See More
Comey called out Trump untruths multiple times
In a Senate hearing, Former FBI Director James Comey repeatedly said that President Trump and his administration have been untruthful.
Source: CNN