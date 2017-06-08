Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Cornyn to Comey: Did firing stop investigation?
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Cornyn to Comey: Did firing stop investigation?
Senator John Cornyn asked former FBI director James Comey if his firing was the best way for Trump to make the Russia investigation go away.
Source: CNN
James Comey to testify today (10 Videos)
Cornyn to Comey: Did firing stop investigation?
Comey called out Trump untruths multiple times
Senator to Comey: It's not a crime to hope
James Comey: Lordy, I hope there are tapes
Comey: President Trump 'chose to defame me'
Comey: I took notes because Trump might lie
Comey: Shifting explanations confused me
Comey: I need Americans to know this truth ...
Comey: No doubt Russians interfered
Comey disputes Trump statements
See More
Cornyn to Comey: Did firing stop investigation?
Senator John Cornyn asked former FBI director James Comey if his firing was the best way for Trump to make the Russia investigation go away.
Source: CNN