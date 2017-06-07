Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump on terrorism: We're going to end it

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump on terrorism: We're going to end it

President Trump recounts his visit to Saudi Arabia during a speech in Cincinnati.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump on terrorism: We're going to end it

President Trump recounts his visit to Saudi Arabia during a speech in Cincinnati.
Source: CNN