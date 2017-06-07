Kasowitz: Trump feels vindicated by testimony

Breaking News

WASHINGTON, DC: U.S. President Donald Trump returns to the White House June 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump traveled to Cincinnati to address his administration's infrastructure plan. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
President Trump's personal attorney Marc Kasowitz issued a statement on James Comey's opening statement, saying "the President feels completely and totally vindicated."
Source: CNN

