Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Toobin doubles down on obstruction claims
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Toobin doubles down on obstruction claims
After hearing an excerpt of former FBI Director James Comey's prepared testimony, CNN's Jeffrey Toobin
doubles down on his previous claims regarding obstruction of justice.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Toobin doubles down on obstruction claims
GE factory jobs move from Wisconsin to Canada
Singer shocks judges, gets 'golden buzzer'
Trevor Noah: Did God quit his day job?
Trump wants to privatize air traffic control
Watch out, Echo: Apple unveils HomePod speaker
Karaoke on the go in China
Apple unveils updated iMac Pro, macOS
CEOs to Trump: You're wrong on climate change
Trump economic climate change claims debunked
Apple taking on Venmo, Boomerang with iOS 11
What Trump has said on bringing back coal jobs
Late night mocks Trump's decision
5 stunning stats about Under Armour
Zuckerberg's parents 'most proud' of Harvard
Ramadan ad wants to 'bomb hatred with love'
See More
Toobin doubles down on obstruction claims
Newsroom
After hearing an excerpt of former FBI Director James Comey's prepared testimony, CNN's Jeffrey Toobin
doubles down on his previous claims regarding obstruction of justice.
Source: CNN