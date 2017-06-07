Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US President Donald Trump speaks with Attorney General Jeff Sessions (R) during the 36th Annual National Peace Officers Memorial Service at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, May 15, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump speaks with Attorney General Jeff Sessions (R) during the 36th Annual National Peace Officers Memorial Service at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, May 15, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Sessions not stepping down, department says

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sessions not stepping down, department says

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says Attorney General Jeff Sessions will not step down, after sources say Sessions and President Trump have had a series of heated exchanges.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Sessions not stepping down, department says

New Day

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says Attorney General Jeff Sessions will not step down, after sources say Sessions and President Trump have had a series of heated exchanges.
Source: CNN