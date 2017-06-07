Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Seven infamous Congressional hearing moments
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Seven infamous Congressional hearing moments
With former FBI Director James Comey set to testify before Congress, here are seven of the biggest previous televised Congressional moments.
Source: CNN
Stories Worth Seeing (11 Videos)
Seven infamous Congressional hearing moments
How migrant farm workers are exploited
Children of Mosul found hiding among the dead
How James Comey is preparing for this moment
The assassination that shaped Dianne Feinstein
Food, fuel and flights: How Qatar may suffer
What is an exoplanet?
Home in Mexico, elementary school in America
The tragic & inspiring tale of a vet & his dog
Judge: Mandatory minimums a grave injustice
James Corden's love letter to London
See More
Seven infamous Congressional hearing moments
With former FBI Director James Comey set to testify before Congress, here are seven of the biggest previous televised Congressional moments.
Source: CNN