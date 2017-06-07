Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Kellyanne Conway Axios panel 6/7
Kellyanne Conway Axios panel 6/7

    JUST WATCHED

    Conway: Trump has confidence in staff

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Conway: Trump has confidence in staff

Kellyanne Conway says the President has "confidence in the people who work for him" and that Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been an important Trump ally from the beginning.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Conway: Trump has confidence in staff

Kellyanne Conway says the President has "confidence in the people who work for him" and that Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been an important Trump ally from the beginning.
Source: CNN